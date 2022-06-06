Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.32 and a current ratio of 12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 81,551 shares in the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

