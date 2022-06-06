Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.38. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.47% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $545,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,297.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,398 shares of company stock worth $2,791,051. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,093,000 after acquiring an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

