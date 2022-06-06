Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rémy Cointreau’s FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($193.55) to €200.00 ($215.05) in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($294.62) to €290.00 ($311.83) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($179.57) to €162.00 ($174.19) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($316.13) to €313.00 ($336.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.91.
About Rémy Cointreau (Get Rating)
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.
