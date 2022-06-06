Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 612 ($7.74).
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.53) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.63), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($125,742.76).
Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
