Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 612 ($7.74).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.10) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($6.96) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.53) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

In related news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.63), for a total value of £99,387.08 ($125,742.76).

Shares of RTO stock opened at GBX 503.40 ($6.37) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 444.20 ($5.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 519.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 532.51.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.