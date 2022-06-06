Replimune Group (REPL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) recently:

5/25/2022 – Replimune Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

5/24/2022 – Replimune Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $59.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Replimune Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Replimune Group had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $49.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Replimune Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $44.00.

5/14/2022 – Replimune Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

4/20/2022 – Replimune Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

4/13/2022 – Replimune Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

4/7/2022 – Replimune Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.58. 3,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,185. The company has a market capitalization of $764.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.30. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Replimune Group Inc alerts:

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). Equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,401,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,399 shares of company stock worth $588,526. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,915,000 after acquiring an additional 48,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,712,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 458,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,625,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,845 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,134,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after acquiring an additional 144,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,075,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,145,000 after buying an additional 58,527 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.