Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Avid Technology (AVID)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Avid Technology (NASDAQ: AVID):

5/27/2022 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

5/25/2022 – Avid Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $48.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avid Technology, Inc. develops, markets, sells and supports a wide range of software and systems for creating and manipulating digital media content. Digital media are media elements, whether video or audio or graphics, in which the image, sound or picture is recorded and stored as digital values, as opposed to analog signals. The company’s systems are designed to improve the productivity of video and film editors by enabling them to edit moving pictures and sound in a faster, easier, and more cost-effective manner than traditional analog tape-based systems. “

5/25/2022 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

5/23/2022 – Avid Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $30.00.

5/14/2022 – Avid Technology was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Avid Technology was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

AVID traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,978. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.83 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.10.

Get Avid Technology Inc alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $100.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christian Asmar purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.73 per share, with a total value of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,862,000 after acquiring an additional 121,460 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Avid Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after buying an additional 271,973 shares during the period. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avid Technology by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 747,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,068,000 after buying an additional 28,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.