Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Gold Resource (GORO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN: GORO):

6/1/2022 – Gold Resource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/30/2022 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Gold Resource was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/17/2022 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/2/2022 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/12/2022 – Gold Resource was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. "

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.78. 2,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,526. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gold Resource Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $2,700,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 1,625.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,542,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 22.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 16.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,799,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 692,245 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 71.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 511,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

