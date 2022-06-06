Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wix.com (WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2022 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00.

5/23/2022 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/23/2022 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $91.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $120.00.

5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00.

5/16/2022 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

4/25/2022 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.

4/19/2022 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $59.14 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Wix.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

