Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wix.com (WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/31/2022 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/31/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $100.00.
- 5/23/2022 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/23/2022 – Wix.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2022 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $145.00 to $105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $120.00 to $91.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $170.00 to $120.00.
- 5/17/2022 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $75.00.
- 5/16/2022 – Wix.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.
- 4/25/2022 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $105.00.
- 4/19/2022 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2022 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $59.14 on Monday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $309.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.57.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $341.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.47 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
