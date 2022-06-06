Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (EVD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: EVD):

5/31/2022 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($86.02) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/26/2022 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/24/2022 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €52.00 ($55.91) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

5/20/2022 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €75.00 ($80.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/8/2022 – CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($86.02) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of ETR:EVD opened at €58.55 ($62.96) on Monday. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €51.18 ($55.03) and a 12 month high of €72.68 ($78.15). The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

