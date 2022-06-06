Research Analysts Set Expectations for DENSO Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENSO in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62.

Get DENSO alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. DENSO has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $44.85.

DENSO Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.