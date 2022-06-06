Research Analysts Set Expectations for DENSO Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENSO in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.
DENSO Company Profile (Get Rating)
DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DENSO (DNZOY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DENSO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENSO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.