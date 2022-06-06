Research Analysts Set Expectations for GameStop Corp.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.29. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

GME opened at $133.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.36 and a beta of -1.07. GameStop has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $344.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in GameStop by 1,052.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GameStop news, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

