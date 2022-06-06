Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for AutoZone (AZO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AutoZone (NYSE: AZO):

5/26/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – AutoZone had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – AutoZone had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

5/13/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00.

4/19/2022 – AutoZone had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,058.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,048.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,984.87. The company has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 114.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,154.70, for a total transaction of $5,929,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 323 shares in the company, valued at $695,968.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,582 shares of company stock valued at $15,957,334. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

