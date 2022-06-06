Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Under Armour (UAA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) in the last few weeks:

5/23/2022 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $19.00.

5/19/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush to $18.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2022 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Williams Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/19/2022 – Under Armour was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

5/11/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Argus from $19.00 to $15.00.

5/10/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $14.00.

5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $11.00.

5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $27.00 to $17.00.

5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $15.00.

5/9/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $21.00.

5/6/2022 – Under Armour had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $13.00.

UAA stock opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs acquired 25,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $234,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Under Armour by 35.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,526,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,429,000 after buying an additional 661,912 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,698,000 after buying an additional 109,532 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the third quarter valued at about $10,131,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

