Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for GDS (GDS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for GDS (NASDAQ: GDS):

5/30/2022 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/19/2022 – GDS had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – GDS had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $53.00 to $47.00.

5/19/2022 – GDS had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $53.00 to $47.00.

5/19/2022 – GDS had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $68.00 to $55.00.

5/16/2022 – GDS had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $71.50 to $48.90. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – GDS was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $27.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.09. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $81.81.

Get GDS Holdings Limited alerts:

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,358,000 after purchasing an additional 39,824 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GDS by 11.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in GDS by 2.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 92,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in GDS by 1,231.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 465,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 430,675 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in GDS in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Holdings Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS Holdings Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.