Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for ManTech International (MANT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ: MANT) in the last few weeks:

5/24/2022 – ManTech International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – ManTech International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley to $96.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – ManTech International had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $84.00 to $96.00.

5/16/2022 – ManTech International was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

5/16/2022 – ManTech International was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – ManTech International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

4/7/2022 – ManTech International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Shares of MANT opened at $95.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ManTech International in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ManTech International during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

