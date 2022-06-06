ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) CEO Sells $10,743.55 in Stock

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 11,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $10,743.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 796,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ReShape Lifesciences stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.83. 101,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of -0.61.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). ReShape Lifesciences had a negative return on equity of 49.28% and a negative net margin of 716.12%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on ReShape Lifesciences from $4.65 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on ReShape Lifesciences from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy; and ReShape Vest system, an investigational, minimally invasive, laparoscopically implanted medical device that wraps around the stomach to enable weight loss in obese and morbidly obese patients without cutting or permanently removing portions of the stomach, or bypassing any portion of the gastrointestinal tract.

