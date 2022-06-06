Reviewing Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN)

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.5% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Advantage Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Advantage Solutions and CFN Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Solutions 0 3 1 0 2.25 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.48%. Given Advantage Solutions’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Advantage Solutions is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Solutions and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Solutions 1.97% 6.26% 2.76% CFN Enterprises -388.54% -2,081.29% -197.20%

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Solutions has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantage Solutions and CFN Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Solutions $3.60 billion 0.39 $54.49 million $0.21 21.19 CFN Enterprises $3.16 million 11.56 -$12.21 million N/A N/A

Advantage Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Summary

Advantage Solutions beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Solutions (Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc. provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services. This segment also provides retailer-centric services comprising retailer-centric merchandising, in-store media, and digital commerce. The Marketing segment offers brand-centric services, including shopper and consumer marketing, and brand experiential services; and retailer-centric services, such as retail experiential, private label, digital marketing, and digital media and advertising. The company was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc. in March 2016. Advantage Solutions Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About CFN Enterprises (Get Rating)

CFN Enterprises Inc. engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. It provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. The company also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues to educate and inform investors interested in the cannabis industry. Its services are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Whitefish, Montana.

