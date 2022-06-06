Reviewing Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) & Cars.com (NYSE:CARS)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Cars.com and Argo Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 3 0 2.75 Argo Blockchain 0 1 6 0 2.86

Cars.com presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.75%. Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $19.29, suggesting a potential upside of 198.08%. Given Argo Blockchain’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than Cars.com.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.08% 1.82% 0.66% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and Argo Blockchain’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $623.68 million 1.15 $7.72 million $0.08 129.27 Argo Blockchain $102.04 million 2.97 $42.31 million N/A N/A

Argo Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cars.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

