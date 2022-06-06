Reviewing Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) & Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -15.11% -8.22% -7.03% Polar Power -3.64% -2.80% -2.33%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Byrna Technologies and Polar Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 158.33%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Polar Power.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Polar Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $42.16 million 4.35 -$3.28 million ($0.31) -25.81 Polar Power $16.90 million 2.28 -$1.41 million N/A N/A

Polar Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.6% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of Polar Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Polar Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

About Polar Power (Get Rating)

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats. The company serves customers in the telecommunications, military, commercial, industrial, and marine markets. It sells its products through a direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is based in Gardena, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.