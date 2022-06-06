Reviewing Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Golden Path Acquisition (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.1% of Golden Path Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of Baidu shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -1.70% Baidu -12.99% 5.68% 3.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Path Acquisition and Baidu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Path Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Baidu 0 3 12 0 2.80

Baidu has a consensus price target of $231.47, suggesting a potential upside of 61.39%. Given Baidu’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than Golden Path Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Path Acquisition and Baidu’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Path Acquisition N/A N/A -$740,000.00 N/A N/A Baidu $19.54 billion 2.54 $1.61 billion ($7.48) -19.17

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Path Acquisition.

Summary

Baidu beats Golden Path Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Path Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc. offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Healthcare Wiki; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Scholar; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, autonomous navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, AN online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. Baidu, Inc. has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

