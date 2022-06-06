Reviewing IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) & Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE)

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ – Get Rating) and Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMRIS and Nuwellis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis $7.92 million 0.82 -$19.58 million ($2.30) -0.28

IMRIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nuwellis.

Profitability

This table compares IMRIS and Nuwellis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMRIS N/A N/A N/A Nuwellis -237.48% -72.68% -62.63%

Volatility and Risk

IMRIS has a beta of -3.34, suggesting that its share price is 434% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuwellis has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IMRIS and Nuwellis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuwellis 0 0 2 0 3.00

Nuwellis has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,060.09%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than IMRIS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.2% of Nuwellis shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nuwellis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuwellis beats IMRIS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMRIS Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMRIS, Inc. is engaged in the design, manufacture, and market of image guided therapy systems. Its IMRIS Surgical Theatre provides unmatched intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision making and enhance precision in treatment. The company was founded on May 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Nuwellis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood set, and catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

