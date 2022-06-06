Reviewing Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO – Get Rating) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.3% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of NACCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Rhino Resource Partners and NACCO Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhino Resource Partners N/A N/A N/A NACCO Industries 25.65% 15.07% 10.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and NACCO Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rhino Resource Partners $181.04 million N/A -$99.52 million N/A N/A NACCO Industries $191.85 million 2.17 $48.13 million $7.17 7.93

NACCO Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Rhino Resource Partners.

Summary

NACCO Industries beats Rhino Resource Partners on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rhino Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Rhino Resource Partners LP is a diversified coal producing limited partnership company, which focuses on coal and energy related assets and activities. It produces, processes and sells high quality coal of various steam and metallurgical grades from multiple coal producing basins in the U.S. It operates through the following four segments: Central Appalachia, Northern Appalachia, Rhino Western, and Illinois Basin. The Central Appalachia segment consists of Tug River and Rob Fork mining complexes. The Northern Appalachia segment comprises Hopedale mining complex, Sands Hill mining complex, and Leesville field. The Rhino Western segment includes the underground mine in the Western Bituminous region. The Illinois Basin segment covers the underground mine, preparation plant, and river loadout facility, a well as Taylorville field reserves. The company was founded on January 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico. The North American Mining segment provides value-added contract mining and other services for producers of aggregates, lithium, and other minerals; and contract mining services for independently owned mines and quarries in Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Indiana. The Minerals Management segment is involved in the leasing of its royalty and mineral interests to third-party exploration and production companies, and other mining companies, which grants them the rights to explore, develop, mine, produce, market, and sell gas, oil, and coal. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

