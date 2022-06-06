ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II Acquires 236,616 Shares

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 236,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $236,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, May 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 5,950 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,593.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 35,551 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,461.61.

On Monday, March 14th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 154,810 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $156,358.10.

NASDAQ RWLK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.00. 638,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,559. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 253.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RWLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

