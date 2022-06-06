ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II Acquires 236,616 Shares

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 236,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $236,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 5,950 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,593.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 35,551 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,461.61.
- On Monday, March 14th, Global Fund Lp Lind II purchased 154,810 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $156,358.10.
NASDAQ RWLK traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $1.00. 638,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,559. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 112,875 shares during the period. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,224 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on RWLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
