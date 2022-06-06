RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.97. The firm has a market cap of $65.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RFIL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in RF Industries by 20.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 143,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 24,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 36,917 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

