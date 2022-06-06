RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered RGC Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $176.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $26.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.66.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 146,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,233.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,020 shares of company stock worth $140,868. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources during the third quarter worth about $245,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

