RH Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $7.30 Per Share (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for RH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $7.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2024 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RH. UBS Group decreased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.21.

Shares of RH stock opened at $304.63 on Monday. RH has a one year low of $236.29 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.61.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a return on equity of 84.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

