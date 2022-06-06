RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $400.00 Price Target at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $528.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $510.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of RH to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.95.

RH opened at $304.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.21 and a 200 day moving average of $408.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a fifty-two week low of $236.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total value of $9,390,875.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $18,763,499.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,764,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

