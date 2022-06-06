RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $308.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $466.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RH from $528.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $524.63.

Shares of RH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $304.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,775. RH has a fifty-two week low of $236.29 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.21 and its 200 day moving average is $408.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. RH had a return on equity of 77.40% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $4,369,648.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,763,499.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 466,896 shares of company stock worth $149,399,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 1,843.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of RH by 494.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in RH in the first quarter valued at about $2,568,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

