RH (NYSE:RH) PT Lowered to $500.00 at Loop Capital

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $700.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 64.13% from the company’s current price.

RH has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett cut shares of RH from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of RH from $528.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $532.95.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $304.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 52 week low of $236.29 and a 52 week high of $744.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.21 and its 200 day moving average is $408.61. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 466,896 shares of company stock valued at $149,399,586. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RH by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in RH by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in RH by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

