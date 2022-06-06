Richard A. Hoker Sells 6,684 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,293,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE CF traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.31. 2,867,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,072. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Consumer Edge lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.09.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

