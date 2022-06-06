Richard Sherr Sells 46,997 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TJX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. 3,903,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532,689. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 42.91%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

