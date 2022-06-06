Richard Sherr Sells 46,997 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
TJX stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. 3,903,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532,689. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $72.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.69 and a 1 year high of $77.35.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.
About TJX Companies (Get Rating)
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
