RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.40-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $475.50 million-$479.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.19 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.87 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RNG. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $177.68.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $63.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.95. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,117,070.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.