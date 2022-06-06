RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.87 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.40-$0.41 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut RingCentral from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $177.68.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $63.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.32. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $56.95 and a 12 month high of $315.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 183.51% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,442,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 15,360 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $962,918.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,117,070.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,029 shares of company stock worth $2,841,132. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in RingCentral by 39.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 4.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

