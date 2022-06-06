RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.
NYSE RIV traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 106,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,460. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
