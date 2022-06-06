RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RIV traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 106,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,460. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,315,000 after purchasing an additional 195,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 67,895 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

