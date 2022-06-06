Riverstone Holdings Llc Sells 71,025 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 71,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $1,607,295.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,295,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,886,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Riverstone Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 96,200 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $1,950,936.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 35,281 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $672,455.86.

On Thursday, May 5th, Riverstone Holdings Llc sold 121,661 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $2,413,754.24.

Shares of TALO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 983,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,228. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. Stephens started coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

