Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

RVSB stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Riverview Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $7.44.

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 34.87%. On average, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RVSB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 158.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 669,877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 411,131 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 361,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 98,347 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 75,738 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 219,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 75,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

