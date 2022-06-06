Robert S. Schwartz Buys 10,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Robert S. Schwartz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.98 per share, with a total value of $239,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,380,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,347,879. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a PE ratio of -16.13.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

S has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 26.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 475,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 98,576 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 57.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,378,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,873 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 24.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,529,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,989,000 after purchasing an additional 502,277 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

