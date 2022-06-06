Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 28th.

Shares of RMTI opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $11.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.15. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 474.88%. The company had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

