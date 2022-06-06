Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.