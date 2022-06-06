Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $6.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 83,247 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
