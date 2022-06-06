Romano Tio Sells 1,450 Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $38,207.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Romano Tio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

On Thursday, May 12th, Romano Tio acquired 2,200 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $57,354.00.

BRG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,581. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 182.45 and a quick ratio of 182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT ( NYSEAMERICAN:BRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 113.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.