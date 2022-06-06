Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXFGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $201.32.

RTOXF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 315 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.23) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rotork from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($5.12) to GBX 345 ($4.36) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

RTOXF opened at $3.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24. Rotork has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

