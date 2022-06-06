Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €61.00 Price Target

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) received a €61.00 ($65.59) target price from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($64.52) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS remained flat at $€50.10 ($53.87) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 354,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.55. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of €42.05 ($45.22) and a 12-month high of €59.98 ($64.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.