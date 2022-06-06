Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target to $25.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Couchbase from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.53 on Monday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.23.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Couchbase by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Couchbase in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

