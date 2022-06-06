Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates $153.00 Price Target for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) received a $153.00 price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.83. 193,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $343.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average is $142.39.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,124 shares of company stock valued at $31,128,950. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

