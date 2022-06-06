Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to “Outperform”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RMD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.11.

Shares of RMD opened at $208.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.93 and a 200 day moving average of $237.23. ResMed has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.03 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $1,115,761.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.07, for a total value of $1,904,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,570 shares of company stock valued at $9,110,743. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

