RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Director Sells $2,995,230.34 in Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Rollins sold 323,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $2,995,230.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,738,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,880,426.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RES stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.41. 1,651,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,458. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.94. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 62.74 and a beta of 1.52.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RES. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a research report on Sunday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RPC to $10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in RPC by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in RPC by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RPC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in RPC by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RPC by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

