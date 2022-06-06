Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $81.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the company’s previous close.

R has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $81.60 on Monday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $2,570,000. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $746,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 22,927 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

