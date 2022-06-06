Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

R has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.14.

NYSE:R opened at $81.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 146.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ryder System by 423.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $51,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

