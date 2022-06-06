Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

NYSE R opened at $81.60 on Monday. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 270.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 153,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after buying an additional 111,973 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

