Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $4.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20 and a beta of 1.05. Safeguard Scientifics has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The asset manager reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 15,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $54,275.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 450,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,025.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $51,718.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 476,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,466.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,487,000 after buying an additional 45,644 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 48.7% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 965,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,571,000 after buying an additional 316,209 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 52,172 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

